GANNON Frank, (Stylebawn House, Rocky Valley, Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow) - On the First Anniversary of Frank's death (May 14, 2018), his loving wife Ann, children David, Suzann, Roberta and Frank, sons-in-law Adrian and Ronan, daughters-in-law Karen and Helen, his adored grandchildren Jack, Ben, Conor; Anna, Jack, Francesca; Oliver, Stephen; Lucianne and Frank, his sister Noelette and brother Liam, would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all who helped us through the sad passing of our beloved Frank. Our sincerest gratitude to all our wonderful friends who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, messages, letters, offered tremendous support, raised a glass and shared memories of a life very well lived. We appreciated greatly the sympathies offered by all those who attended Frank's wake at Collier's Funeral Home, his Requiem Mass in Enniskerry and to all those who travelled long distances to be with us. We thank in particular Rev. Fr. Dermot Lane, Frank's good friend, who was a tower of strength to us during those sad days and created a fitting memorial of Frank's life. A special thanks to our wonderful friends for their continuous kindness and thoughtfulness throughout the year. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a small token of our deepest gratitude, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has been offered for your intentions. Frank's Anniversary Mass will be held tomorrow, Sunday May 12, at 12.00 o'clock at the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally Parish, Dublin 16 and is being celebrated by Fr. Dermot. Frank is much missed and is remembered every day with love.Requiescat in Pace. Published in The Irish Times from May 10 to May 11, 2019

