Home

FRANK LYONS

Notice Condolences

FRANK LYONS Notice
LYONS, Frank (Killiney, Co. Dublin, formerly Castlerea, Co. Roscommon) - May 12, 2019, (peacefully) following a short illness in the excellent care of all the doctors and nurses in St. Vincent's Hospital, beloved son of the late Alec and Joan; Deeply missed by his loving brother Michael and sister Jean, sister-in-law Ger, niece Rachel, nephews Peter and David, extended family and friends. Reposing today (Tuesday) in Gaynor's Funeral Home Castlerea, Co. Roscommon from 5pm to 7pm with Removal thereafter to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral tomorrow (Wednesday) after 11am Requiem Mass to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea. House private. May he Rest in Peace.
Published in The Irish Times from May 13 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.