|
|
LYONS, Frank (Killiney, Co. Dublin, formerly Castlerea, Co. Roscommon) - May 12, 2019, (peacefully) following a short illness in the excellent care of all the doctors and nurses in St. Vincent's Hospital, beloved son of the late Alec and Joan; Deeply missed by his loving brother Michael and sister Jean, sister-in-law Ger, niece Rachel, nephews Peter and David, extended family and friends. Reposing today (Tuesday) in Gaynor's Funeral Home Castlerea, Co. Roscommon from 5pm to 7pm with Removal thereafter to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral tomorrow (Wednesday) after 11am Requiem Mass to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castlerea. House private. May he Rest in Peace.
Published in The Irish Times from May 13 to May 15, 2019