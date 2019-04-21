|
CAFFREY, (Gabrielle, nee McLaughlin) (St. Mary's Road, Midleton, Co. Cork) Peacefully at home on April 18th, 2019. Dearly loved and remembered by her husband Gerard, children Christine, Vincent, Paul and Jeanne Louise, brother Vincent, grandchildren Aoife, Ciara, Cian, Niamh, Ronan, Léon, Áine, Jean, Eve and Louis, brothers-in-law Tony, Brian, Kevin and Patrick Caffrey, sisters-in-law Molly (Guy), Una (O'Brien), Anne (McLaughlin) and Roisín (McLaughlin), sons-in-law Ian and Donal, daughters-in-law Maeve and Carolyn, relatives and friends. With great thanks to Dr. Evelyn McGrath, the HSE and Home Instead Care staff. Requiem Mass today (Monday) at 2pm in Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton. Family Cremation service will follow. Family Flowers Only. May Gabrielle Rest In Peace
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019