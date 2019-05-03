The Irish Times Notices Gretta DORGAN

Notice DORGAN (Gretta), (Upper Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock, Co. Dublin). On Gretta's First Anniversary her husband Jim, sons Carl and Stephen, daughters-in-law Fiona and Barbara, grandchildren Aaron, Fionn, Lir, Alec and Hugh would like to offer their thanks to the many people who showed great kindness to us as a family during Gretta's illness. We also extend our gratitude to our close family and friends whose support and help will always be remembered. Also, we are thankful to the medical and nursing team at the Blackrock Clinic who met Gretta's needs with kindness and gentility. Thank you also to the members of the Guard of Honour of Gretta's beloved Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem led by the Lieutenant and Gerard Lawler KGCHS. Our most sincere appreciation to the team at Guardian Angels Parish, Newtownpark, led by Fathers Dermot, Tony, and William who presided over the Funeral ceremonies and at Mount Jerome, so making it all so special for us. Additional thanks are due to Brian Carnegie's team (Carnegies Funeral Directors) who carried out the funeral arrangements with such care and dignity. We know that it is impossible to thank everyone individually and hope that you accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere gratitude and appreciation. Holy Mass is offered in The Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue tomorrow (Sunday) at 10.45 am.May she rest in peace. Published in The Irish Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019

