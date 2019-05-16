|
BRANNICK (née Whelan) Hilary, Blackrock, Co. Dublin. First Anniversary, May 18, also remembering her loving son Richard's Fifteenth Anniversary which occurs today. Our minds still talk to you and our hearts still look for you, but our souls know you're at peace together. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by your husband Eddie, daughters Jill, Les, Julie-Ann, son-in-law Mike, Julie-Ann's partner Stan, adored nanny of Eva, Abbey, Callum and Isla. The Brannick family also wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to all our friends, family and neighbours who came to stand by our side during these heart breaking times.
Published in The Irish Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019