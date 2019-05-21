|
FINLAY Hugo (Master Mariner), ("Mayfield", Ballinakill, Marshalstown, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford and formerly Houston, Rotterdam and Bray), May 18, 2019, (suddenly) - Beloved husband of Joan, loving father of Danny, Toni, Jordi, Sam., Katie and dearly loved grandfather of Killian and John-Malachy. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Finola, Felicity & Aoibhinn, brother Fergus, sons-in-law Evan, Charlie and Pete, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace. Reposing at his residence (Y21 WD00) today (Wednesday) from 4.00 o'c to 8.00 o'clock Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Marshalstown tomorow (Thursday) morning for Funeral Mass at 11.00 o'clock Private Removal afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. House private Thursday morning please. Family flowers only.
Published in The Irish Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019