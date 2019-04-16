|
|
BATH, Dr. Ian (Monkstown, Co. Dublin and formerly Castleknock, Dublin 15), April 13 2019, (unexpectedly) at home in his 91st year. Husband of the late Jean and father to Jacky and Caroline. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law Trevor, granddaughters Orla, Gráinne and Ciara, sisters-in-law Grace and Stana, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Ceremony will take place on Friday (April 19) at 2pm in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, D6w, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to RNLI.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019