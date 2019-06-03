|
KEOGH James (London and formerly of Goatstown, Dublin 14) - May 5, 2019 (peacefully) at The Whittington Hospital, London. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Charlotte, step-children Emmanuel and Sheila and her children. James's passing is to the deep sorrow of his brothers and sisters John, Catherine, Brendan, Frank, Mary and Paddy, extended family and friends. Funeral took place in London on May 16, 2019. Memorial Mass will be held in Holy Cross Church, Dundrum on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10.30 am.
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019