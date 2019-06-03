Jan KAMINSKI

Notice Condolences KAMINSKI, - Jan (Chaim-Srul Zybner) May 21, 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He will be very much missed by his children Orla, Jadzia and Jas, grandchildren Kazia, Liadain, Lana and Isak, sons-in-law Stephen and David, cousin Sura and a large circle of friends. Our thanks go out to our extended family and friends who have been tremendously supportive during this period. We are especially grateful for the wonderful care he received from his carers and the staff at St. Columcille's Hospital. Jan will repose at home on Sunday, May 26 from 4pm to 6pm. A ceremony to celebrate Jan's life will take place on Monday, May 27 at 10am in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland would be very much appreciated. At rest. Published in The Irish Times from May 23 to May 25, 2019