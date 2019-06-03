|
|
FITZPATRICK Fr. Jeremiah O.C.D., May 19, 2019. Peacefully at Carmelite Priory, Termonbacca, Derry. Predeceased by his brother John. Deeply regretted by his sister, Peg, brothers Tony, Denis, Aidan and Cole, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family, his Carmelite brothers and sisters and his many friends. Reposing at Carmelite Priory, Termonbacca today (Wednesday) from 2.00pm. Requiem Mass in Long Tower Church tomorrrow (Thursday) morning at 11.30am followed by removal to St. Teresa's Church, Clarendon Street, Dublin. Requiem Mass at St. Teresa's on Friday, (May 24), at 11.00am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019