Notice Condolences BROGAN, Brogan, Jessica (Olive) Nee Doyle, (late of Johnstown, Navan and formerly of Dublin). May 7, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the Rev. James Brogan, much loved and loving mother to Stephen and John, dear mother-in-law of Olivia, dearest sister of Nora. House and funeral private at her own request. No flowers please. Donations if desired, with cheques made payable to Irish Cancer Society c/o Douglas Funeral Directors, 20 Dromore Road, Ballynahinch BT24 8HP. Will be loved and remembered always by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter-in-law and sister. The ransomed of the Lord shall return and come to Zion with singing. Everlasting joy shall be upon their heads; They shall obtain gladness and joy, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away. Isaiah 35 v 10. Published in The Irish Times from May 9 to May 10, 2019