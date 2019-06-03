|
|
COSTELLOE, Jill (Eileen) (Nee McCarthy) (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Sutton, Dublin) 22, May 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Mount Hybla, Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late John, Lt. Col. (Retd.), cherished mother of Enda, Dermot, Eimear, Niamh and the late Cormac and a devoted grandmother of Emma, Lucy, Tom, Meg, Joe, Cliona, Aoibhín, Derry, Laoise, Charlie, India and Chloe. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday evening between 5.00 o'c and 7.00 o'c with removal to The Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Monday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o'c followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to The Morning Star Hostel for homeless men, North Brunswick Street. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis"
Published in The Irish Times from May 23 to May 25, 2019