GANNON Jim (Mount Merrion and Portlaoise) - On the First Anniversary of Jim's death. Maeve his wife is joined by Paul, Jimmy, Bill, Mary, Sarah, Carina and extended family in expressing our gratitude to those who attended the reposal, funeral, sent Mass cards, messages of sympathy and floral tributes. A special thanks to the wonderful friends for the continuous kindness and thoughtfulness throughout the year. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has been offered for your intentions. Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019

