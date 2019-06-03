|
KENNEDY, (nee Callanan) Joan (Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Fethard, Co. Tippreary) - May 29th 2019, in the kind and loving care of the staff at Altadore Nursing Home, Glenageary, surrounded by her family, beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother of Jim, Tony and the late Sheila. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Madeleine, grandchildren James, Susan, Louise and Stephanie, great-grandchildren Sarah, Joe, Jack, Noah, Zoe, Lucia and Santiago, extended family and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook Rathfarnham this (Thursday) evening from 5pm-7pm. Removal tomorrow (Friday) morning to Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 10 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from May 29 to May 31, 2019