Reposing
Friday, May 3, 2019
17:00 - 19:00
Quinn's
Glasthule
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00
Holy Family Church
Kill Avenue
View Map

Joe FALLON

Notice Condolences

Joe FALLON Notice
FALLON, (Dun Laoghaire, formerly Ballybrack, Co. Dublin) May 1, 2019, (peacefully) in St Vincent's University Hospital after a long illness, Joe, beloved husband of Sara, loving father of Mark and Rachel. Sadly missed by his wife, children and their partners Shirley and Richard, his adored granddaughter Pia, sisters Ann, Mary and Gabrielle, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family and wide circle of friends. Reposing (today) Friday in Quinn's of Glasthule from 5pm to 7pm. Removal tomorrow (Saturday) to the Holy Family Church, Kill Avenue arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. No Flowers please. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I. Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Irish Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019
