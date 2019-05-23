Home
Prayer Service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
17:30
Holy Rosary Church
Greystones
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 27, 2019
10:00

John CAFFREY

John CAFFREY
CAFFREY, John, La Touche Park, Greystones, Co. Wicklow - May 22, 2019, (peacefully), at his home. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy, Vincent and son-in-law Tony Burgess. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Patricia, children Patrick, Elizabeth, Paul and David, sisters Margaret and Joan, brother Brendan, daughters-in-law Lisa and Chloe, grandchildren Emma, John, Katie, Jack, Ali, Daisy, Poppy and Frankie, extended family and friends. Evening prayer at 5.30pm Sunday, May, in the Holy Rosary Church, Greystones. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10am followed by burial in Redford Cemetery. Enquires to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors 0872160740. May his gentle soul rest in peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019
