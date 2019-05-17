|
EMERSON, John Wallace (Dundrum, Dublin 16 and formerly of Seven Oaks, Collon, Co. Louth) - May 17, 2019 in the wonderful care of Glebe House Nursing Home. Dearly loved husband of Audrey and father to Lesley, Debbie and Russell. Adored grandad (Gaga) to Holly, Shania, Emelini and Culainn. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Boyd and Ken, daughter-in-law Ruth, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Service at 11.30am on Monday, May 20, in Christ Church Taney, Dundrum. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Glebe House Nursing Home or Taney Parish Restoration Fund. Cremation private.
Published in The Irish Times from May 17 to May 20, 2019