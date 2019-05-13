Home

GILLOOLEY,, John - May. 13, 2019, (Malahide, Co. Dublin, formerly of Gardiner's Hill, Cork and former Managing Director of Dockrell Glass) (Peacefully), surrounded by his loving family and in the care of Bon Secours Hospital, Glasnevin, beloved husband of the Late Paula and dearly loved father of Tim, Billy and John; he will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Mandy and Anne Marie, his adoring grandchildren Aidan, Ciara, Jackson, Flynn and remembering Max, he will be missed by his many friends, relatives, neighbours and colleagues, Reposing at his home today (Tuesday) from 5 o'c. to 8 o'c. Removal tomorrow (Wednesday) morning to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide arriving for 10 o'c. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. "May he rest in peace."
Published in The Irish Times from May 13 to May 15, 2019
