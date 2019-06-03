|
BRADY, John J. (Drimatemple, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and former Principal Ballintubber N.S.) - 1st June, 2019, peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his brother Rev O. F. Brady. Loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Angela, daughters Marian and Emily, sons Brian and Owen, his sons-in-law Billy and Terry, daughters-in-law Carol and Catriona, his adored grandchildren, his sister Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. RIP. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 12 noon in St. Croan's, Ballymoe, followed by burial in Kilcroan Cemetery. No flowers by request. Níl san bhás ach muchadh an choinneal ag breacadh an lae
Published in The Irish Times from June 3 to June 4, 2019