McCARTHY, (née Connor) Kathleen (Kay) (Carrigoran House Nursing Home, Newmarket-on- Fergus, Co. Clare and Fortfield, Raheen, Limerick, formerly of Ballintadder, Carracastle, Co. Mayo) May 21st 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Derrick. Dearly loved mother of Joanne, Conor and Ciarán. Sister of the late Helene, Bernadette and Sean. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Tanya and Leeanne, grandchildren Aisling, Tom, Joe, Fionn, Rían and Ellie, brother Eddie, sisters Ann, Úna, Theresa, Margaret and Josephine, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Reposing at Carrigoran House Nursing Home, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare this Thursday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem Mass tomorrow Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.
Published in The Irish Times from May 22 to May 24, 2019