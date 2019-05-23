Home
Reposing
Friday, May 24, 2019
17:00 - 19:00
Colliers Funeral Home
Old Connaught Avenue
Bray
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
18:00
Colliers Funeral Home
Old Connaught Avenue
Bray
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00
Greystones Presbyterian Church
Trafalgar Road
View Map

BOURNE, Kay (née Watson) (Greystones, Co. Wicklow) - May 23, 2019, beloved wife of the late Richard and adored mother of Richard, Susan and Yvonne, cherished granny of Carolyn, Richard and Rachel; Zoe, Steven and Jamie, great-granny of Noah, Emily, Sophia and the late baby Archie, held in the hearts of her sister Betty and brothers Walter, Michael and the late John, wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray this (Friday) evening from 5.00pm-7.00pm, with prayers at 6.00pm. Funeral Service tomorrow (Saturday) at 11.00am in Greystones Presbyterian Church, Trafalgar Road followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland can be made at the church or online at alzheimer.ie "Safe in the arms of Jesus"
Published in The Irish Times from May 23 to May 25, 2019
