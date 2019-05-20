|
CARR, Kerry, (special twin brother of Dr. Conor Carr, Mount Pleasant, Ballinasloe). Formerly of Cardiff Wales - May 3,2019 in loving care of staff of Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe. Will be sadly missed by his brother and sister-in-law Audrey plus their children Nick, Fiona, Clare, Anne and Stephen and by many friends in Cardiff and UK. Special thanks to his devoted carers especially the late Frances Osbourne and Carol James and their families. Funeral Mass today (Tuesday) at 11'o'clock,in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. House Private.
Published in The Irish Times from May 20 to May 21, 2019