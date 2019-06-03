|
|
|
CORRY Mabel (née McCutcheon) Drumcondra, Dublin 9, Died, October 10, 2018. To Mabel's dear extended family, friends far and near, Irish Ramblers and neighbours in Griffith Downs; Helen, Susan (Naughton), John, Bryan, Joan (Berkeley) and Dan and their respective families thank you most sincerely for every kind thought, word or deed. We deeply appreciate the flowers, letters, Mass Cards and other sustenance you provided at this sad time. Being there with us in body and spirit has been of great comfort. Our shared memories will ensure that Mabel lives on with us. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More