|
|
CRAVEN Mae. April 24, 2018. On the First Anniversary of Mae's death, Ciarán and Clare would like to express their deep appreciation and sincere thanks to all who offered sympathy and support to the Craven family on the loss of our much loved mother. Mass is offered for their intentions. Mae is sadly missed and fondly remembered with great love.Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh
a h-anam dílis
May she and her much loved Dan
Rest forever in Peace
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019