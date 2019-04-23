Home

Mae CRAVEN

In Memoriam Condolences

Mae CRAVEN In Memoriam
CRAVEN Mae. April 24, 2018. On the First Anniversary of Mae's death, Ciarán and Clare would like to express their deep appreciation and sincere thanks to all who offered sympathy and support to the Craven family on the loss of our much loved mother. Mass is offered for their intentions. Mae is sadly missed and fondly remembered with great love.Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh
a h-anam dílis
May she and her much loved Dan
Rest forever in Peace
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.