The Irish Times Notices Maeve CASEY

Notice CASEY Maeve (Glasnevin) May 19, 2018 - On this the First Anniversary of Maeve's death her family would like to thank all those who sympathised with us on our loss, those who sent letters, messages of sympathy and Mass cards. Thank you to all who attended Maeve's removal and funeral. A special thank you to those who cared for Maeve in the Mater Hospital and Blackrock Hospice in her final weeks. A Mass will be offered in thanks for all your support and kindness. Published in The Irish Times from May 17 to May 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies. Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

Send another email



Share

There was an error sending your email. Please try again. We apologize for the inconvenience.