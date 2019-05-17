|
CASEY Maeve (Glasnevin) May 19, 2018 - On this the First Anniversary of Maeve's death her family would like to thank all those who sympathised with us on our loss, those who sent letters, messages of sympathy and Mass cards. Thank you to all who attended Maeve's removal and funeral. A special thank you to those who cared for Maeve in the Mater Hospital and Blackrock Hospice in her final weeks. A Mass will be offered in thanks for all your support and kindness.
Published in The Irish Times from May 17 to May 18, 2019
