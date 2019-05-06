Home
Services
Reposing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
16:00
Kirwan Funeral Home
Fairview Strand
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
17:30
St. Gabriel's Church
Dollymount
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00

Máire JENNINGS

Notice Condolences

Máire JENNINGS Notice
JENNINGS, (née O'Leary) Máire, (Dollymount, Clontarf) - 5th May 2019, (peacefully in the Mater Hospital), beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of John, Eleanor, Brian, Barbara, James, and the late Patricia; sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and her large circle of friends. Máire will be reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand tomorrow Wednesday (May 8th) from 4pm with removal to St. Gabriel's Church, Dollymount arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral after 10am Requiem Mass on Thursday (May 9th) to Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin. May she Rest in Peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 6 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.