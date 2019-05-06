|
|
JENNINGS, (née O'Leary) Máire, (Dollymount, Clontarf) - 5th May 2019, (peacefully in the Mater Hospital), beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of John, Eleanor, Brian, Barbara, James, and the late Patricia; sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and her large circle of friends. Máire will be reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand tomorrow Wednesday (May 8th) from 4pm with removal to St. Gabriel's Church, Dollymount arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral after 10am Requiem Mass on Thursday (May 9th) to Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin. May she Rest in Peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 6 to May 8, 2019