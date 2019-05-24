Services Funeral Mass 10:30 Holy Name Catholic Church 2223 - 34th Street S.W. Calgary, AB View Map Margaret DELANY

DELANY, Margaret Josephine - February 7, 1933 - Dublin, Ireland, May 19, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta - We are deeply saddened by the death of our dear Mom, Markie, on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Markie was the loving mother of Patrick (Barb Smith) and Colleen (David Cook) and grandmother to Meghan Delany and Brodie Cook. Markie will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Frances Foley and Patricia Toal (Charles); and by her brother-in-law, Ronald Delany (Joan). Markie is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Ireland and will be dearly missed by her many friends across Canada and Ireland. She was predeceased by her beloved Joe, husband of fifty three years; her youngest son, Kevin (1993); and by her brothers, Sean O'Callaghan (Anne) and Desmond O'Callaghan; her brother-in-law, Patrick Delany (Geraldine); and her sister-in-law, Colette Delany. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Name Catholic Church (2223 - 34th Street S.W., Calgary, AB) on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Graveside Service to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. Family request no flowers. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Provincial Office, Sun Life Place, 710, 10123 - 99th Street, Edmonton, AB T5J 3H1 Telephone: 1(866) 412-4222. In living memory of Markie Delany, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200. Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019