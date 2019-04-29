|
|
O'DONNELL,, (née McAndrew), Marie - April. 28, 2019, (Sutton, Dublin, formerly of Gurteen, Co. Sligo and Manchester) (Peacefully), at home after a long illness, borne with great dignity and courage, dearly beloved wife of the late Dudley; loving mother of Mary, Michael, Patricia, Caoimhe, Shane and the late Dudley whose anniversary occurs on 29th April, proud grandma to her eight grandchildren, will be dearly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Rd, Portmarnock today (Tuesday) from 4 o'c. to 6 o'c. Removal tomorrow (Wednesday) morning to the Church of the Resurrection, Bayside arriving for 11:30 o'c. Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association. "May she rest in peace."
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019