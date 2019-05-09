|
CARLIN, Mark (late of Clonsilla and formerly Belfast, Peterborough and Paderborn) - 7 May 2019, (Unexpectedly), after a short illness at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved partner of Freda and loving brother of Geoffrey, Peggy and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in Cunningham's Funeral Chapel, Clonsilla on Monday from 2-4pm. Removal on (Tuesday May 14th) to Glasnevin Crematorium arriving for 1pm Service. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Blanchardstown Hospital Society and the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Irish Times from May 10 to May 13, 2019