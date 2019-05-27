Home
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
BYRNE, Sr. Maureen (Columban Sisters), May 26, 2019, (late of Inchicore, Dublin, Hong Kong, London and Ireland), peacefully in St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy, Christy, Billy, Patrick and Francis. Sr. Maureen was much loved and will be greatly missed by her loving sister Laura (McDermott), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, cousins, relatives, a wide circle of friends and Religious Community. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11.30am in the Convent Chapel, Magheramore, Wicklow, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh h-anam uasal dílis."
