CARROLL (née Donegan) (Howth and Kilmallock), April 4, 2019, after a short illness, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital. Mary, predeceased by her brothers Tom, Bill, Sean and Michael. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerald M., sisters-in-law, bothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace. Reception today (Friday) at 5:30pm at the Church of the Assumption, Howth with funeral to arrive for 1pm Requiem Mass tomorrow (Saturday) at S.S Peter & Pauls Church, Kilmallock with burial afterwards in Ballyingaddy Old Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019