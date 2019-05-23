Home

Mary COYNE

Mary COYNE Notice
COYNE, Mary Bernardine, formerly of Ballymahon, Co. Longford, May 20, 2019, (peacefully). Eldest daughter of Dr. James Joseph and Mary Margaret Coyne. Beloved sister of Angela and Carmel. Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces in the Allen and Seeldrayers families. Mary will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, today (May 23) from 2pm to 4pm. Removal tomorrow (Friday) morning to St. Mary's Church, Sandyford, arriving for 10am Mass, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. "May she Rest in Peace"
Published in The Irish Times from May 22 to May 24, 2019
