Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
17:00 - 20:00
family home
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00
St. Brendan's Church
Coolock
View Map

Mary DUNNE

Mary DUNNE Notice
DUNNE (née Tobin) May 31, 2019 (late of Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Bray, Co. Wicklow) following a short illness in the compassionate care of the staff of St. Peter's Ward, Beaumont Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of Charlie; loving mother of Robert and Ann. Predeceased by her son-in-law Liam (May 10, 2019). Sadly missed by her brother Des, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. Reposing in the family home on Monday (June 3) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday (June 4) to St. Brendan's Church, Coolock, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Balgriffin Extension Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from May 31 to June 3, 2019
