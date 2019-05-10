The Irish Times Notices Mary GALVIN

Notice GALVIN, Mary (née Lee), Foxrock, Dublin. On the First Anniversary, May 13, 2019, of our beloved Mary, her sisters Berna, Imelda, brother Fergal, sisters-in-law Margaret and Sally, nieces and nephews, wish to thank all those who sympathised and gave such wonderful support and kindness at the time of our sad loss. Thank you to all who attended Mary's repose and funeral Mass and for the expressions of condolences (especially the beautiful letters we received). Thank you to Mary's neighbours, many dear friends and colleagues. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude."We hold you close within our

hearts and there you will remain

to walk with us throughout

