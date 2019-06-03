|
GOREY, (née Kelly) Mary (Churchtown and late of Rathmullan, Drogheda) - 27th May 2019 (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff in the Mater Private. Beloved wife of Tom and adored Mum of Cara, Aline, Kate and Alex. She will be greatly missed by her family, sons-in-law Jon Jon and Ciarán, her cherished grandson Max, sisters, brothers, extended family and a wide circle of wonderful friends. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown arriving at 09.50 am for Requiem Mass at 10.00 am followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Harold's Cross. Family flowers only please. House and Cremation strictly private.
Published in The Irish Times from May 28 to May 30, 2019