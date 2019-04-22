|
|
GUILFOYLE, (née Mullarkey) (Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin) - April 21, 2019, (peacefully), in the wonderful care of all the staff of Altadore Nursing Home, Glenageary, Mary, beloved wife of the late Brendan, loving mother of Eithne, Ronan, Conor, Bairbre, Fiona, Maeve, Brendan and Darragh. Sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews and her close friend Pat Lyle-Stirling. Removal today (Tuesday) from Quinn's of Glasthule to St. Michael's Church, Dun Laoghaire arriving for 5pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10am, followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery. May she Rest in Peace.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019