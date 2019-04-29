Home

Mary HALL

HALL (née Shine), Mary (May) (Late of North William Street, Dublin) - April 27, 2019, (peacefully) in the care of the staff of the Mater Hospital, Mary (May), widow of the late Paddy; sadly missed by her son Noel, daughter Jacqueline, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren David, Alan, Noel, Philip and Jessica and great-grandson Patrick. Funeral Mass in St Agatha's Church today (Tuesday), arriving for 10 o'clock Mass and afterwards to Fingal Cemetery for burial.R.I.P.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
