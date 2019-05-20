|
KILLEEN, (née Kennedy) Mary, May 19 2019, (peacefully) at St Vincent's Hospital; wife of the late Michael Killeen and mother of Conor ,Kevin, Michael, Oonagh and Elmagh. She will be sadly missed by her daughters in law Mary, Rose and Mary Pat, sons in law Paul and Michael, grandchildren Saragh, Anna , Lily, Mikey, Jamie, Emmagh, Leo, Laura, Claire-Daisy, Más, Isabelle, Louis , Oliver, Patrick and Sofia, her brother Garrett Kennedy, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Niall Kennedy. Reposing at her daughter Oonagh's home tomorrow (Wednesday) from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (May 23) at 10am in the Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery. A celebration Mass will be held in Roundstone at a later date.
Published in The Irish Times from May 20 to May 22, 2019