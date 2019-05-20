Home
Services
Reposing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
16:00 - 19:00
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00
Star of the Sea Church
Sandymount
View Map

Mary KILLEEN

Notice Condolences

Mary KILLEEN Notice
KILLEEN, (née Kennedy) Mary, May 19 2019, (peacefully) at St Vincent's Hospital; wife of the late Michael Killeen and mother of Conor ,Kevin, Michael, Oonagh and Elmagh. She will be sadly missed by her daughters in law Mary, Rose and Mary Pat, sons in law Paul and Michael, grandchildren Saragh, Anna , Lily, Mikey, Jamie, Emmagh, Leo, Laura, Claire-Daisy, Más, Isabelle, Louis , Oliver, Patrick and Sofia, her brother Garrett Kennedy, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Niall Kennedy. Reposing at her daughter Oonagh's home tomorrow (Wednesday) from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (May 23) at 10am in the Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery. A celebration Mass will be held in Roundstone at a later date.
Published in The Irish Times from May 20 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.