BYRNE, Maureen (Mary) (née O'Neill) (Cabra, Dublin 7 and formerly of Kilbride, Wicklow) - April 26th, 2019 (peacefully), at home, in her ninety eight year. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and much loved mother of Ann, George and the late Seamus (Shea) and Carmel, predeceased by her grandson Pio. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Ave., Blanchardstown this (Monday) afternoon from 3.00 o'c with removal to The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra West, arriving at 5.00 o'c. Funeral tomorrow (Tuesday) morning after Requiem Mass at 10 o'c followed by burial in Glenealy Cemetery, Wicklow. House private, please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019