May BYRNE

Notice Condolences BYRNE, May (née Myers) (Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 and formerly of Aghowle, Co. Wicklow) - May 1, 2019, (suddenly but peacefully), in the excellent care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. James's Hospital, Dublin, dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy, loved and loving mother of Hazel (Copeland), Trevor and the late Gillian, mother-in-law of William and Marian, adored Gran of Lyndsay, Jenny, Rebecca, Meg and Harry, great-granny of A. J. and Coen and loving sister of Bob; lovingly remembered by all her family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday, May 9 from 12.00 noon with removal at 1.15pm to Whitechurch Parish Church, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 arriving for a Funeral Service at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation can be made at the church. "The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended." Published in The Irish Times from May 3 to May 6, 2019