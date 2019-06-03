|
BRENNAN - Remembering Michael (late of Knocklyon, Dublin and formerly of Limerick) on his birthday. A good and honest man, devoted husband, loving father, brother, grandad and true friend, deeply missed by so many and forever in our hearts. With love today and always from his wife Mary, children Michelle, Andrew, Sinéad, Garrett, Fióna, Aisling, Niamh, Eoin and Éadaoin, brothers Patrick, Buddy and Johnny, twenty-one grandchildren and extended family.
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019