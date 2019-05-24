Home
Reposing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
17:30 - 19:30
Devitt's Funeral Parlour
Funeral Mass
Sunday, May 26, 2019
13:00
Church of St. Thomas the Apostle
Rosegreen
View Map

Michael HARNETT

Michael HARNETT Notice
HARNETT, Michael (M.V.B., M.R.C.V.S.), The Commons, Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Trieneragh, Duagh, Listowel, Co. Kerry, May 22, 2019, peacefully at Acorn Lodge. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael, Ivan, Mervyn and Mark, daughter-in-law Sue, grand- children Ava, Saoirse, Isabelle and Hugo, sisters Mary O'Mahoney and Sr. Winifred, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at Devitt's Funeral Parlour this (Saturday) evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Sunday) at 1pm followed by burial in Rosegreen Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019
