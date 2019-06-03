Home

Michael KEVILLE

Notice Condolences

Michael KEVILLE Notice
KEVILLE Michael, (Whitehall, Tullamore, Co. Offaly), May 28, 2019, Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased last month by his beloved wife Eileen. Dear father of Margaret, Bernard, Cathrina, John, Eleanor and Patrick. Very sadly missed by his loving children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Eimear, Dearbhla, Harry, Kate, Elsa, Jane and Finn, sister Sr Bernarda, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. R.I.P. Reposing at his home tomorrow (Friday) from 5.00pm until Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.
Published in The Irish Times from May 29 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.