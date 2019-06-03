|
KEVILLE Michael, (Whitehall, Tullamore, Co. Offaly), May 28, 2019, Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased last month by his beloved wife Eileen. Dear father of Margaret, Bernard, Cathrina, John, Eleanor and Patrick. Very sadly missed by his loving children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Eimear, Dearbhla, Harry, Kate, Elsa, Jane and Finn, sister Sr Bernarda, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. R.I.P. Reposing at his home tomorrow (Friday) from 5.00pm until Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.
Published in The Irish Times from May 29 to May 31, 2019