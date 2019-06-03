Home

Michael LYNCH

Notice Condolences

Michael LYNCH Notice
LYNCH Michael, (Whitehills, Oldcastle, Co. Meath). May 21,2019, age eighty-four peacefully, in Navan Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Former musician, publican and politician, husband of the late Maureen. Sadly missed by his sons Marty and Lorcan, daughters Noeline (Markey) and Carla (Reilly), daughter-in-law Catherine, sons-in-law Nicholas & J.J., brothers Oliver and Liam, sister Sheila (Heslin), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle, A82D376, today (Thursday) from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Oldcastle, tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. House private please.
Published in The Irish Times from May 22 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.