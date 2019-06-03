|
|
LYNCH Michael, (Whitehills, Oldcastle, Co. Meath). May 21,2019, age eighty-four peacefully, in Navan Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Former musician, publican and politician, husband of the late Maureen. Sadly missed by his sons Marty and Lorcan, daughters Noeline (Markey) and Carla (Reilly), daughter-in-law Catherine, sons-in-law Nicholas & J.J., brothers Oliver and Liam, sister Sheila (Heslin), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle, A82D376, today (Thursday) from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Oldcastle, tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. House private please.
Published in The Irish Times from May 22 to May 24, 2019