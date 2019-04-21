Home

COTTER, (Killiney, Co. Dublin and formerly of Bandon, Co. Cork) - April 20, 2019, peacefully, at the Beacon Hospital. Mícheál; dearly beloved husband of Josephine, much loved father of Tom, Michael, Néidín and the late Lindsey. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Sorcha and Gwen, grandsons Liam and Tiarnán, brothers Diarmuid and Tadhg, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at his home tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon from 4 o'c with a gathering of family and friends for 7 o'c Prayer Service. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of S.S. Alphonsus and Columba, Ballybrack Village arriving at 10.50 o'c. Funeral immediately after 11 o'c Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019
