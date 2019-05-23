|
|
FITZGERALD, Moira (née McDonnell) (Castletroy, Limerick) May 23rd 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Devoted wife of David and loving mother of Jeanne (Gavin) and Valerie (McGovern). Sadly missed by her loving brother Fr. Leo, adored grandchildren Billy, Emily, Ollie, Charlie, Robyn and Sadie, sons-in-law Mark and Eugene, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Reposing at Milford Care Centre this (Friday) evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal tomorrow (Saturday) to St Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private please.
Published in The Irish Times from May 23 to May 25, 2019