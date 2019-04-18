The Irish Times Notices Morag DONOVAN

DONOVAN (née Donaldson), Morag (late of Blackrock, Co. Dublin) - We remember dear Morag/Mum/Nana with love always and especially on this day, the First Anniversary of her passing. Her husband Cecil and children Siobhán, Andrew, Iain and Sinéad wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all who sympathised with us at the time of our sad bereavement and who have supported us in the year since then. Thank you to all who attended her lying in repose, service of thanksgiving and burial, and to the many who sent cards, letters and messages of condolence. Sincere thanks to Rev. Chris Kennedy and the congregation of Dún Laoghaire Presbyterian Church. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation. Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019

