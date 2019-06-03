|
COBBE (Gormagh, Tullamore, Co. Offaly) May 28, 2019, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, Muriel, dearly beloved wife of the late Noel and devoted mother of Olive (Johnston), Doreen (McMorris), Trevor, Derek, Wendy (Lang) and Brian. Mother-in-law of Robert, Reggie and Alistair. Much loved grandmother of Dayle, Neale, Padma, Rachel, Jamie and Anna. Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at home today (Thursday) from 5.00pm to 9.00pm. Arriving at St. Catherine's Church, Tullamore tomorrow (Friday) for Service at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in St. Columba's graveyard, Durrow, Tullamore. House private on Friday morning, please."Safe in the arms of Jesus"
Published in The Irish Times from May 29 to May 31, 2019