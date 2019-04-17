|
|
DOYLE, Muriel (née Brennan) (Mount Merrion, formerly of Toowoomba, Australia), April 17, 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family while in the tender care of the staff at St. Vincent's University Hospital. Sadly missed by her sister Doreen, brothers Paddy and Aidan, sisters-in-law Judy and Ann, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a close circle of friends. May she rest in Peace. Muriel will repose in Fanagans Funeral Home, Lr. Main Street, Dundrum on Monday April 22 2019 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion at 10:30am on Tuesday morning (April 23) followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019