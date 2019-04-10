|
CONNELLY, (née Maguire) April 9, 2019. Peacefully at her home 41 Kingsfort Park, Derry, Nance, beloved wife of Tim, loving mother to Tony, Maeve and the late Stephen, devoted grandmother to Aoibhinn, RóisÍn, Matteo, Jack and Jamie, dear mother-in-law to Simon and Rikke, loving sister to Syl, Ita and the late Irene and Gerard. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Friday) at 9.20am to St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, Derry for Requiem Mass at 10.00am interment afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus
have mercy on her soul.
Our Lady of Lourdes
intercede for her.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019